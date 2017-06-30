Live video: world-famous Clydesdales stop in North Ridgeville



NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – Some of the world’s most famous horses are in northeast Ohio Friday.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in North Ridgeville to help celebrate the 100th birthday of Maple City Ice, a Budweiser wholesaler.

They are at the park from 5:30 – 7:30 pm Friday and everyone is invited to come out and have their pictures taken with the equine celebrities. The horses will also be taking some walks around the park with their equally-famous carriage.

The Clydesdales were first introduced in 1933 as a symbol for the American beer, and have come to play a role in the beer’s commercials, parades, television shows and even Presidential inaugurations.