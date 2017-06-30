Search continues in Elyria for missing Middleburg Heights woman

ELYRIA, Ohio– Investigators are back in Elyria searching for missing Middleburg Heights woman Tierra Bryant.

Authorities focused their investigation on a wooded area off of Mussey Avenue in Elyria. On Friday, the Cleveland Division of the FBI and Middleburg Heights police had the street blocked off again. They were also joined by a police K-9 unit.

Bryant, 19, was last seen on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015.

On Tuesday, Rashad Hunt, 39, appeared in Berea Municipal Court on murder charges. Court documents accused him of killing Bryant in a hotel room.

The suspect was with investigators on Mussey Avenue earlier this week and officers described him as “cooperative.”

More stories on Tierra Bryant here