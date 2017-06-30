I TEAM: Bomb Squad Sets Off Explosions For Fireworks Warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Southwest Enforcement Bureau Bomb Squad teamed up with the FOX 8 I TEAM, setting off explosions to send a warning about the dangers of backyard fireworks.

Every year, around the 4th of July, emergency crews see the same kinds of accidents, and it seems nearly every neighborhood is filled with the sights and sounds of illegal fireworks.

Dave Kammerman, a Berea officer with the bomb squad, said, you never know how the fireworks were made, or if they’ll explode the way you expect them too. Kammerman said, “So you never quite know with these what you're gonna have.”

He added, many people commonly assume the bigger fireworks will be more powerful. But not necessarily. The smaller devices could be packed with more explosives. And there’s no guarantee a longer wick will mean more time before the explosion. Some wicks burn more quickly than you’d think.

The bomb squad also warned, hot remnants from fireworks can set off fires. In fact, during a previous demonstration, we saw that happen after fireworks set off by the bomb squad at an old landfill.

Meantime, Friday, the I TEAM also watched the bomb squad destroy a grenade. Someone had turned it in to the Parma Police. Officer Thurston Voisine said, "Basically, what we had was a resident who said she found a LIVE grenade, and we don't take the chance to find out if it’s LIVE or not."

The squad found the grenade to be LIVE, and officers exploded it by setting it off in a way that pushed the explosion into the ground not into the air.

Maybe you've heard the chatter. Some Ohio lawmakers have been talking about changing state law for fireworks, but it hasn't happened yet. So you can still buy fireworks, but you can't actually set them off in Ohio.

The Southwest Enforcement Bureau Bomb Squad helps protect 18 western suburbs.