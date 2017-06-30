Friday flooding: cars, businesses and homes under water as storms move through

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - Flooding hit all parts of Northeast Ohio Friday afternoon and evening.

But some people had not yet cleaned up from the last torrential rainfall.

Some of the same streets and businesses that were overwhelmed with water more than two months ago were hit again.

The parking lot of the Sam's Club in Brooklyn was underwater after the heavy rain fell.

There was a similar scene here in mid-April, when a nearby creek was overwhelmed by heavy rains then as well.

"Is it gonna affect our neighborhoods, our neighbors, the people who work there too...it affects every body's livelihood," said customer Teresa Gerhardt.

Again, there were flooded cars stranded in the parking lot. Police in the area shut down part of Brookpark Road, leaving the Sam's Club, Walmart and other nearby businesses non-accessible.

"You hear all of your drains and your toilets like go gurgle and then it just comes through with a force and like what do you do?" said flood victim Veronica Lehmann.

Lehmann's basement also flooded in April. Friday afternoon, about four inches of water poured into her home on Maplewood Road in Parma Heights.

"It stayed for I don't know about an hour and then we heard it start to go down, but I couldn't get into the streets, the streets were flooded," she said.

Veronica says she and her husband had not even finished restoring their basement after the last time it flooded. She also feared more rain could come.

"I just pray that this time it doesn't get my water heater or my washer and dryer like it did the time before last because it's all brand new, my furnace is brand new from that...hopefully these major things...we can't enjoy half of our house, we like really can't use it," she said.

Police closed Brookpark Road between Tiedeman Road and Knollwood Drive for several hours while crews cleaned up debris.

The road reopened around 9:30 p.m.

