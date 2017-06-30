Fox Recipe Box: Black Bean Burgers with Sriracha Aioli

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Black bean burgers offer a tasty alternative for the grilling season. Adam Wilson is senior culinary manager at Vitamix and he recommends serving this recipe on slider buns.
Fox 8's Kristi Capel and Todd Meany learned how to make the vegetarian recipe that works great as a fun party appetizer. Click here to see other recipes developed by Adam and his team at Vitamix.
Black Bean Burgers with Sriracha Aioli
Ingredients
- 14½ ounce (425 g) canned black beans, rinsed, drained
- ¼ cup (30 g) onion, peeled. diced
- ¼ cup (10 g) fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup (60 g) Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 large egg
- 4 other hamburger buns
- ¼ cup (60 g) canola mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 2 cups (40 g) arugula
Directions
- Place black beans, onion, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, salt, pepper, panko, and egg into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.
- Select Variable 8.
- Turn machine on and off to pulse 8 to 10 times, using the tamper to press the ingredients into the blades.
- Remove from container and place in a bowl. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes.
- Divide mixture into 4 patties.
- Arrange patties onto a baking sheet coated with nonstick spray.
- Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 8 to 10 minutes. Flip over and bake an additional 6 minutes.
- For Sriracha aioli, mix the Sriracha, mayonnaise and lime juice together.
- Assemble burgers on buns with arugula and Sriracha mayo.