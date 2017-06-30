Fox Recipe Box: Black Bean Burgers with Sriracha Aioli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Black bean burgers offer a tasty alternative for the grilling season. Adam Wilson is senior culinary manager at Vitamix and he recommends serving this recipe on slider buns.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel and Todd Meany learned how to make the vegetarian recipe that works great as a fun party appetizer. Click here to see other recipes developed by Adam and his team at Vitamix.

Black Bean Burgers with Sriracha Aioli

Ingredients

14½ ounce (425 g) canned black beans, rinsed, drained

¼ cup (30 g) onion, peeled. diced

¼ cup (10 g) fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled

2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup (60 g) Panko breadcrumbs

1 large egg

4 other hamburger buns

¼ cup (60 g) canola mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon lime juice

2 cups (40 g) arugula

Directions