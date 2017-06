Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Additional thunderstorms are developing this evening with wind gusts up to 50 mph in some places. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk for serve storms.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, which is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain because of storms, causing minor flooding.

