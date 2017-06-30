Fire departments use combined manpower to save dog who fell off embankment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ohio - Firefighters execute a "text-book" rescue, after a victim falls from a steep embankment along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The victim was a dog and she is safe, because firefighters treated the case like any other rescue.

A Lake County man says he took his dog for a walk at Bill Stanton Park in Madison on Thursday. While he was talking to a city worker, his black lab, Lola, slipped away and disappeared over the edge of a steep bluff, above the shoreline on Lake Erie.

When Madison firefighters arrived at the park, they knew it was going to be a tricky operation.

They called for help from the neighboring Perry fire department, and used their combined manpower and equipment that included ropes and pulleys, to reach to the frightened dog.

Lola was so tired, that she did not put up a fight. Once she was safely in the rescue basket, firefighters were able to pull it to the top of the embankment and reunite the seven year old lab with her owner.

Lola was sore and tired, but was back to her playful self a short time after firefighters came to her rescue.