Download: Have you ever dealt with a bridezilla?

It’s such a flattering thing to be asked: “Will you be a bridesmaid in my wedding?”

Your friend wants you to be a part of her most special day — what an honor.

Next comes bridal luncheons, dress decisions, and showers. What fun!

But, wait … now it’s becoming more of a job, because your friend is turning into a bridezilla.

That’s what one woman said happened to her.

“At first, I thought Carol was just being a little overzealous when the group emails asking for input on everything from bridesmaid dress colours, hairstyles, makeup looks, bridal dresses, buttonholes for the groomsmen (something I had to Google) and table decorations came flooding through, quickly taking up a large chunk of my day,” the anonymous writer told MamaMia.com.au.

During one particularly busy work day, the writer said she was shocked to open an email from her soon-to-be married friend, asking for recommendations, and even giving her a deadline.

“Hey Hayley, How’s it going? I need some cake-maker suggestions by COB today please, Jase and I really want to get a wriggle on with this and need the contact details, price brackets, flavours and an idea of how prestigious the vendor is – in a table would be great. Excel is probably best please. Thanks!”

Whoa. That’s intense.

We have to ask: Have you ever had to deal with a bridezilla?

