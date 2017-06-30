Cleveland police warn against ‘celebratory gunfire’ over Fourth of July weekend

(Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is reminding people to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend and that means following the law.

Here are a few warnings going into the holiday weekend:

  • It is illegal to ignite fireworks, except novelty or trick fireworks, in the city of Cleveland. Leave it to the professionals.
  • Celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. People using a firearm in the city limits will be arrested.
  • Police will investigate unnecessary noise complaints and cite those responsible.
  • Alcohol is not permitted in city parks.

There are no scheduled OVI checkpoints in the city for the holiday, but officers will be on alert for impaired drivers.

To report a non-emergency to the Cleveland Division of Police, call 216-621-1234.

