Cleveland police warn against 'celebratory gunfire' over Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is reminding people to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend and that means following the law.

Here are a few warnings going into the holiday weekend:

It is illegal to ignite fireworks, except novelty or trick fireworks, in the city of Cleveland. Leave it to the professionals.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. People using a firearm in the city limits will be arrested.

Police will investigate unnecessary noise complaints and cite those responsible.

Alcohol is not permitted in city parks.

There are no scheduled OVI checkpoints in the city for the holiday, but officers will be on alert for impaired drivers.

To report a non-emergency to the Cleveland Division of Police, call 216-621-1234.