City’s east side gets script Cleveland sign

CLEVELAND– The city’s fourth script Cleveland sign will be unveiled Friday afternoon.

Located at the Cleveland Metroparks Euclid Beach Lakefront Park, it’s the first on Cleveland’s east side.

The signs are already fixtures at Edgewater Park, North Coast Harbor and on Abby Avenue in Tremont. Destination Cleveland, the city’s tourism bureau, installed them prior to the 2016 Republican National Convention.

City Coucilman Mike Polensek said the east-side sign’s location is a way to improve locals’ perceptions of their hometown.

