Two women killed in Summit County crash

GREEN, Ohio– A crash in Summit County on Wednesday claimed the lives of two women in their 70s.

A car was going eastbound on Boettler Road in Green just before 4 p.m. when the driver lost control. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The Green Fire Department took the 75-year-old driver and her 73-year-old passenger to area hospitals, where they later died.

The crash is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.