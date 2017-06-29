Show Info: June 29, 2017
River Dog Cafe Food Truck
River Dog Café is Chef Driven and they realize that not everyone wants a hotdog all the time, so they offer many different items to satisfy their customers!
Edgewater LIVE
4:30p-9a today
Edgewater Beach, Cleveland
www.RiverDogCafe.com
Comedian Alonzo Bodden
This international headliner is appearing on June 30-July 2 at Pickwick and Frolic!
http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Tramonte & Sons Wine
A local family-owned winery in Cleveland!
www.tramonteandsons.com
B.A. Sweetie Candy Company
They’re known for their huge candy selection but now have ice cream and putt putt!
http://www.sweetiescandy.com/
Confetti Peppers, LLC
Take your BBQ ribs from ordinary to extraordinary with one simple ingredient: peppers!
Confetti Peppers LLC
2450 Urbana Ave SE
Massillon, Ohio 44646
http://confettipeppers.com/index.php
https://www.facebook.com/confettipeppers/
Crystal Clinic Cosmetics
The world of plastic surgery is constantly evolving.
http://www.CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com
Waldameer and Water World
Give your family the fun and excitement of over 100 rides and attractions!
http://www.waldameer.com/