Man accused in woman’s murder held on $1 million bond as new details released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio – The man suspected of killing Tierra Bryant appeared in court on a murder charge, as authorities continued to search for Bryant’s remains.

Rashad Hunt, 39, appeared in Berea Municipal Court Tuesday via video from the Middleburg Heights jail. A judge set his bond at $1 million cash surety.

According to detectives who filed a criminal complaint, Hunt killed Bryant, 19, in a hotel room on or about March 30, 2015.

Hunt was with investigators searching a wooded area along Mussey Drive in Elyria on Monday. Middleburg Heights Police and the FBI have searched the same area three times since Hunt’s arrest, but they have not yet announced finding Bryant’s remains.

In court, a Middleburg Heights police officer described Hunt as “cooperative.”

Authorities arrested hunt in Sacramento, California on June 20. Hunt told the judge he’s lived there for two years and worked as a restaurant chef.

Hunt was previously in prison for more than a decade after being convicted of attempted murder.

Hunt is set to appear again in court for a preliminary hearing on July 6. He faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

**You can watch the entire video arraignment, below**