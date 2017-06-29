× LEGO ‘A Christmas Story’ House moves closer to becoming reality

CLEVELAND– Fans of the movie “A Christmas Story” may soon be able to build their own versions of the Parkers’ house.

A campaign to turn the yellow Victorian home into an official LEGO set is gaining support. So far, more than 5,000 people have pledged their support to the concept on LEGO’s website, putting it in the upper ranks of submitted ideas.

With each milestone, the “A Christmas Story” House set gains more time to reach its 10,000 goal to be considered for LEGO’s approval.

The set includes minifigures of Ralphie, Randy and their parents, as well a “Fragile” create, the Bumpus hounds and the “Pink nightmare” bunny suit.

(See more pictures and vote for the set here)

The real “A Christmas Story” House is located on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. It’s open for tours and overnight guests, and visitors can buy their very own leg lamp in the gift shop.