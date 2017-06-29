× Last day to vote for Cleveland Indians to All-Star Game

CLEVELAND– It’s the final day to get in your votes for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

Tribe third baseman Jose Ramirez made up a lot of ground against Minnesota’s Miguel Sano, but he still needs help getting on the team. Ramirez leads American League third baseman in doubles, steals, run, slugging and more.

Cleveland has several players right on the bubble. Currently, Francisco Lindor is in second place at shortstop, Jason Kipnis is third at second base, Edwin Encarnacion in third at designated hitter and Michael Brantley is fourth in the outfield.

You can vote five times daily. Voting ends at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. (Vote for your Cleveland Indians here)

Indians skipper Terry Francona will manage this year’s squad, as the reigning American League Champions.

The All-Star Game is July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

