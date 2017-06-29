Lake County Sheriff warns of ‘jury duty’ phone scam

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– Another phone scam is making its rounds in Lake County.

In this latest scam, callers claim residents were scheduled for jury duty and failed to show up. According to the sheriff’s office, the callers tell their victims there’s a warrant out for their arrest and they must pay a $1,200 bond.

The scammers even say there are bounty hunters out looking for the person.

“Obviously this is not true and no warrant has been issued. Our Office will not call your home asking for credit information to pay for a bond to stay out of jail. But the story is somewhat believable with everyone’s busy schedules and they think it just may be possible they missed a scheduled jury appearance,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said potential victims should hang up the phone. If you have questions about bond payments, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.