I-Team: Lawsuit filed in attempt to have Cleveland EMS commissioner thrown out of position

CLEVELAND– The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a lawsuit filed trying to have the woman in charge of the Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service thrown out of her position.

The suit claims EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton should not have the position because she didn’t meet the minimum qualifications for the job and she has a felony conviction in her past.

The suit was filed on behalf of veteran EMS Captain.

Attorney Bradric Bryan wrote, “…Ms. Carlton did not have ten years of full-time paid experience as an EMT (emergency medical technician).” And he wrote, “…Nicole A. Carlton was convicted of the Class 4 felony offense of Deceptive Practices in….Adams County, Illinois.”

The suit says Carlton “failed to disclose her prior felony conviction in her employment application with the City,” and the complaint claims the city had been made aware of the “felony conviction and false statement on her employment application” before she was hired as EMS Commissioner.

Recently, the city fired police officer Timothy Loehmann over questions about his employment application, and the suit also refers to that.

In 2011, the suit says, Carlton was appointed Acting Commissioner. Then, she was announced as Commissioner of EMS in April of 2016.

Attorney Bryan is asking the court to declare the position of EMS Commissioner to be “vacant.”

We have reached out to Cleveland City Hall for comment.