Husband accused of killing Garfield Heights woman to appear in court

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The man accused of killing his wife in her Garfield Heights home will appear in court Thursday morning.

Monte Woodley, 45, of Bedford Heights, is charged with murder. He’s being held on $1 million.

Woodley will be arraigned in Garfield Heights Municipal Court at 11 a.m.

His wife, Lavora Allen, was found at the bottom of the steps of her house on Orme Road on May 1 after officers were called to investigate her as a missing person. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died of strangulation.

