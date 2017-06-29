Good Samaritans rush to help mom, little boy after car crash in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The South Euclid Police Department is thanking the good Samaritans who rushed to help a family after an accident.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on Wednesday at around 8 p.m., officers responded to South Belvoir Blvd for a crash involving one car.

A mother and her small child were inside the vehicle. The mom was trapped in the driver’s seat; she was later rescued by the South Euclid Fire Department.

While investigating the crash, officers learned a woman had dashed out of a nearby home when the crash happened.

Before first responders arrived, she and another neighbor tended to both the driver and her child, telling them to stay calm until crews arrived.

Police say, “As the driver was removed from the vehicle, both residents were instrumental in keeping the boy’s composure as paramedics safely removed his mother from the crash. The driver, nor her child, appeared to be seriously injured.

In short….both residents were an amazing help.”

A police officer thanked the woman for her help and her poise. According to the post, the woman said, “I’m a dispatcher with the Cleveland Police Department, I was sleeping from working midnight shift the night before….I heard the crash and came right out. It’s what we do, right?”