× Fourth of July top day for lost pets: Keep your cats and dogs safe

CLEVELAND– More pets are lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

There are unfamiliar sights, sounds and people all around. That’s why July 5 is the busiest day for animal shelters, rushing to reunite dogs and cats with their owners.

But before the holiday weekend gets underway, here’s a few things you can do to keep your animal safe:

Make sure your fur baby is wearing a collar with up-to-date ID tags.

Take a current photo of your animal, in case they runaway.

Walk your dog before the party begins so they have less energy.

Remind guests to close doors and gates behind them so dogs can’t get out.

Keep party supplies like charcoal, fireworks and glow necklaces away from precocious pets.

Check the label before using sunscreen or insect repellent on your animal.

Leave your pet at home during fireworks. If your animal is afraid of loud noises, play music to mask the sounds.

As always, keep harmful foods like chocolate, alcohol, grapes, onions and garlic away from animals.

Is your four-footed friend missing? Add their picture to Dick Goddard’s missing pet photo gallery here.

More stories on the Fourth of July here