Do you know him? Lorain police ask for public’s help in 1989 cold case

LORAIN, Ohio –The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a case from nearly 20 years ago.

On April 3, 1989, the body of a man was found washed up among the rocks behind West Erie Avenue in Lorain.

At the time, investigators were not able to identify the man.

Recent advances in technology permitted the FBI, at the request of the Lorain County coroner, to identify the man as Terrence Patrick Brennan, 36.

Police and the coroner’s office are trying to locate Brennan’s family members, but have been unsuccessful to this point.

Police say Brennan is white; he was wearing a western-style shirt, blue jeans and one cowboy boot.

He had a yellow metal cross with a circle and two turquoise stones, with two additional stones missing. He was also wearing a Seiko brand wrist watch.

Police say Brennan is believed to be from a suburb of Detroit, Michigan. They are not sure what might have brought him to the area back in 1989.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of family members of Mr. Brennan is asked to contact Det. John Dougherty of the Lorain Police Detective Bureau, (440) 204-2105.