Storms cause some power outages in Stark County; slight risk of severe storms Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The storms that moved through several counties including Stark County Thursday night, caused some power outages.

AEP says there are some outages due to downed power lines. The outage map shows about 4,000 customers are affected, as of 11 p.m.

**CHECK HERE for updates**

**Follow any weather alerts, here**

Heat and humidity are back! THE Storm Prediction Center has us under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms for Friday afternoon/early evening.

High temps will top off in the 80s along with higher humidity which will continue through the 4th of July Holiday weekend.

Check out your overnight forecast, below: