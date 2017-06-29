Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bumpin’ BBQ Ribs

1 slab ribs, cut in half for easier handling

Spice Mix

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup seasoned salt

1 Tablespoon black pepper

2 Tablespoons garlic powder

2 Tablespoons onion powder

2 Tablespoons paprika

1 Tablespoon ground cumin

Combine all ingredients in a shaker-top container. Cover and shake well to blend.

BBQ Sauce

6 cups ketchup

2/3 cup steak sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 Tablespoons vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup Confetti Peppers

1/2 cup minced onion

Stir all ingredients together in a medium saucepan. Cook over moderate heat a few minutes until well-blended and sauce begins to bubble. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered 20 minutes until sauce thickens.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place ribs in a baking pan. Generously apply spice mix to both sides of ribs, coating them completely. (For best results let meat set in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight before cooking.) With meat side up cook uncovered for 1-1/2 hours. Turn meat and cook an additional hour. Remove from oven.

Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees. Pour sauce over ribs. Return to oven with meat side up. Bake an additional 20 minutes until meat is caramelized. Remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes. Cut meat into individual rib portions. Add more sauce if desired and serve. Enjoy!