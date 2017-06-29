Bride’s lost wedding dress turns up thanks to power of social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER, Ohio -- A runaway dress is back again.

A bride from New York lost her wedding dress on the way to Northeast Ohio, but thanks to the power of social media, the dress was found.

Jennifer Contini and her fiance, Steven Cunningham are both originally from Dover, Ohio, but live in Southampton, New York.

"I went to New York City and met her for the first time. It was one of those moments where it was instant," said Steven.

"I painted him a heart and he fell in love with me," laughs Jennifer. "Steven believes in what I do. I paint hearts every day. I'm called the "pop heartist," said Jennifer.

But when Jennifer left to come home for their wedding last Friday, she realized she was missing something very important: her dress.

"I remembered I stopped because I couldn't see out the back of my car. So, I rearranged my Mini Cooper. And I must have put the dress on top and then I pulled away," said Jennifer.

It was a custom-made, empire waist dress made by a friend.

So, Jennifer posted about the runaway dress on Facebook and it quickly went viral.

"One of my friend's friends was driving and saw a wedding dress. It was hanging at the end of a driveway on a fence," said Jennifer.

Turns out, a couple in Southampton found the dress near their home and hung it in hopes someone would claim it.

They are now sending the dress to Dover and Jennifer has special plans for it.

"I am going to have all my bridesmaids paint my dress at rehearsal dinner with hearts," said Jennifer.​

Jennifer and Steven are getting married Friday, July 7 in Dover.