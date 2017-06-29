× 15-year-old shot three times in Cleveland Heights, dies from injuries

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– A 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Cleveland Heights Wednesday evening.

It happened at about 6 p.m. on Elbon Road. Police said the victims suffered three gunshot wounds before the suspect fled.

When officers arrived, they found the teen in a backyard on Pembrook Road. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the tip line at 216-291-5010. Calls can remain anonymous.