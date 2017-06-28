‘We Rise by Lifting Others:’ Anti-bullying party held in North Ridgeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - A unique event to combat bullying was held in North Ridgeville Wednesday night.

The “anti-bullying” party was meant to empower victims and those who bravely stand up to bullies.

Christina Kozimor got the idea after her own daughter was targeted.

“She doesn’t understand why everyone can’t be friends and that’s just the way she is,” said Kozimor.

11-year-old Eva Kozimor’s struggles started after she confronted a bully on the school bus.

“This girl was calling this kid names and I told her to stop,” said Eva.

A few days later the bullying began and continued for more than a month.

Eva never told mom because she hoped the bullying would stop or that the girl was just having a bad day.

The entire time Eva’s close friends defended and supported her.

When the attacks became physical Eva finally told Christina, who was both saddened and also very proud that her daughter had stood up to a bully

“That’s when it clicked with me - she needs to be recognized for this behavior,” said Christina, who also wanted to honor Eva’s friends. “They’re doing this out of the kindness of their hearts.”

The theme of the party was “We Rise by Lifting Others.”

Each of the girls received a special gift bag, and engraved medal presented by their North Ridgeville principal. A police officer also congratulated the young ladies and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

Eva hopes people will see what they did and begin their own acts of kindness.

“I think everyone should be nice to people that's the number one thing,” said Eva.