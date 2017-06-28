Vice President Pence to visit Cleveland-area manufacturing plant

CLEVELAND– Vice President Mike Pence will be in town Wednesday afternoon to tour a local manufacturing plant and meet with business leaders.

Air Force Two will arrive at Burke Lakefront Airport at about 3 p.m. From there, the Vice President and his motorcade will travel to Tendon Manufacturing in Bedford.

(Check back to watch his visit live on FOX8.com)

While at the plant, Pence will check out the facility, hold a round table discussion and deliver remarks. He’s expected to address repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

