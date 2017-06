Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All Vegan Everything!

The bakery added on an extension that is entirely devoted to all vegan items.

The Cute Little Cake Shop/AVE MKT

15131 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136 USA

(440) 846-1352

Info@TheCuteLittleCakeShop.com

www.TheCuteLittleCakeShop.com

www.AVEMKT.com