Train keeps the music rolling at free concert following sound issues at Blossom

CLEVELAND - Thousands of people packed Jacobs Pavilion to see the rock band Train Wednesday night.

They were there for a free concert for anyone who held a lawn ticket to this past weekend’s concert at Blossom Music Center.

A power outage knocked out the sound to the lawn three songs into Train's set Saturday night.

So to make good, Train came back just days later to perform a free concert.

"I think it's really great of them to come back especially because they didn’t have to, it wasn’t there fault there was sound issues," said Alison Krebs.

"Everybody came forward and put this together for us. Us grateful fans, we say thank you," said Robert Shulin.

Live Nation will also be issuing lawn ticket holders an unspecified amount in Live Nation Concert Cash, which they can use towards the purchase of a future Live Nation show.

