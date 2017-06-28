This couple married 80 years can teach us all something about love

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A couple just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary — eight decades of wonderful memories; moments of sacrifice; and watching their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

Donald and Vivian Hart, both 99 years old, were married in 1937.

According to WOOD-TV, the couple met as Donald was leaving church. He noticed a couple of “gals from out of town” needed help finding their way home. Instead of giving directions, he walked them where they needed to go. “We were just going to [walk] a little ways and then quit, but we ended up going all the way,” he said.

Sunday, the couple’s family and friends threw them an anniversary party, where Donald serenaded his wife with “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” a song Donald said he used to always sing to her.

So, how does a marriage survive 80 years?

“Make sure the relationship is honest. Try to do what’s right in God’s eyes. It’s good to laugh together. Have fun with each other, but don’t make jokes at the expense of the other,” Donald told ABC News.

Vivian added, “We don’t keep our mind on our troubles.”