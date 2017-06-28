Summer Ice Cream Recipes: Campfire S’mores Sundae & Fried Pie Milkshake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Why have a simple scoop of vanilla ice cream when you can easily create a Campfire S'mores Sundae? Connie Cahill is with Ohio's own 'Velvet Ice Cream' and she has a recipe box full of festive and delicious ice cream creations. Connie shared a couple of her summer favorites with Fox 8's Kristi Capel and Todd Meany.

Connie also invites everyone to come to Ye Old Mill in Utica, Ohio to enjoy all that Velvet Ice Cream has to offer!

Campfire S’mores Sundae

To make 4 sundaes:

6 graham crackers, coarsely crushed

1 56-ounce container VELVET Vanilla Lover’s Trio Ice Cream

1 jar hot fudge sauce

1 jar marshmallow crème sauce

2 graham crackers, halved

Whipped cream

In tall ice cream dishes, begin with a layer of crushed graham crackers. Add one scoop of Velvet Vanilla Lover’s Trio Ice Cream, and top with hot fudge. Add more crushed graham crackers, another scoop of ice cream and top with the marshmallow topping. Dollop with whipped cream and 1/2 of a graham cracker. Drizzle with hot fudge and serve.

Fried Pie Milkshake

1 small/individual fruit pie, broken in pieces

Two scoops Velvet Cinnamon, Peach or Original Vanilla Ice Cream

1/2 cup milk

Whipped cream

Maraschino cherry, with stem

In a blender container, blend two scoops of the selected ice cream flavor and milk until creamy. Add fruit pie pieces and blend another 10-15 seconds, just enough to break apart the pie pieces. Pour into a glass container and top with whipped cream and a cherry. Serve with a spoon.