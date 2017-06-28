Show Info: June 28, 2017
The Tuck Shop
A great stop to shop for unique gifts!
53 S Main St., Oberlin 44074
440.774.8825
https://www.facebook.com/thetuckshopoberlin/
The Style Foundry
Megan Morgan joined us this morning to show how to extend your wardrobe just by mixing and matching clothing items!
www.thestylefoundrycle.com
Forest City Shuffle Board
It’s quickly becoming one of the coolest places in Cleveland!
4506 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland, OH
www.forestcityshuffle.com
All Vegan Everything!
The bakery added on an extension that is entirely devoted to all vegan items.
The Cute Little Cake Shop/AVE MKT
15131 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136 USA
(440) 846-1352
Info@TheCuteLittleCakeShop.com
www.TheCuteLittleCakeShop.com
www.AVEMKT.com
Hatfield’s Goode Grub
A food truck turned into a restaurant is a must-visit!
16700 Lorain Ave,
Cleveland, OH 44111
(440) 263-5221
www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com
APL Days of Summer
$1 from every completed Panera Bread delivery will be donated to the Cleveland APL!
Cleveland Animal Protective League
1729 Willey Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
www.ClevelandAPL.org
An American in Paris
Check out behind-the-scenes of the latest performance in Playhouse Square!
Now – July 9th
State Theatre, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org