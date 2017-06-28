× Show Info: June 28, 2017

The Tuck Shop

A great stop to shop for unique gifts!

53 S Main St., Oberlin 44074

440.774.8825

https://www.facebook.com/thetuckshopoberlin/

The Style Foundry

Megan Morgan joined us this morning to show how to extend your wardrobe just by mixing and matching clothing items!

www.thestylefoundrycle.com

Forest City Shuffle Board

It’s quickly becoming one of the coolest places in Cleveland!

4506 Lorain Avenue

Cleveland, OH

www.forestcityshuffle.com

All Vegan Everything!

The bakery added on an extension that is entirely devoted to all vegan items.

The Cute Little Cake Shop/AVE MKT

15131 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136 USA

(440) 846-1352

Info@TheCuteLittleCakeShop.com

www.TheCuteLittleCakeShop.com

www.AVEMKT.com

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

A food truck turned into a restaurant is a must-visit!

16700 Lorain Ave,

Cleveland, OH 44111

(440) 263-5221

www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com

APL Days of Summer

$1 from every completed Panera Bread delivery will be donated to the Cleveland APL!

Cleveland Animal Protective League

1729 Willey Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

www.ClevelandAPL.org

An American in Paris

Check out behind-the-scenes of the latest performance in Playhouse Square!

Now – July 9th

State Theatre, Playhouse Square

216-241-6000

www.playhousesquare.org