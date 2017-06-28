RTA reveals summer perks for big events in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — There are a lot of fun things planned in Cleveland this summer and many of them are happening as we head into the Fourth of July weekend.

When it comes to getting around, RTA says it has you covered with several perks. First, rides for kids 12 and under are free on RTA; that includes this weekend and all through summer. The child must be with an adult.

Here are some of the upcoming events:

June 30: Ride RTA to free Cleveland Orchestra Downtown concert: The Cleveland Orchestra presents its free Independence Day concert Friday, June 30, on Mall B. The concert begins at 9 p.m. with fireworks display following at 10 p.m.The RTA says people are encouraged to ride the Red Line, Blue Line, or Green Line to the event. Green Line rail service that usually ends at 9 p.m. will be extended for the Orchestra concert. The last Green Line train to depart Tower City for Green Road will be at 12:00 a.m. Red Line and Blue Line will operate regular service, which is also until after midnight. July 1: RTA service extended for U2 concert at FirstEnergy Stadium: RTA’s Waterfront Line service usually stops at 7 p.m., and Green Line service usually ends at 9 p.m. Both are being extended on Saturday, July 1, for a sold-out U2 concert.The concert begins at 7 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. The Stadium is served by the West Third Street Station on the Waterfront Line. Before the concert, park free at a Rapid Station. If you buy a $5.50 All-Day Pass, you’ll have unlimited access and free transfers from the Red, Blue or Green Line at Tower City to the Waterfront Line. After the concert, trains will be on hand to take you home. Please board promptly. July 4: Ride RTA to see Cleveland’s finest fireworks display: RTA operates a Sunday/holiday schedule on July 4, and Waterfront Line service ends at 7 p.m. However, RTA offers other options for good viewing: The free C-Line trolley operates until 11 p.m. Board on the sidewalk outside Tower City, and ride to Flats East Bank.

Ride any Rapid to Tower City, and walk a few blocks to Mall B, where you can sit on the grassy slopes on the roof of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Bring your own blanket.

Ride any Rapid to Tower City, and walk a few blocks to the Settlers Landing Station on the Waterfront Line. There, a natural amphitheater provides great viewing. **Learn more about RTA, here**

**Check a complete list of fireworks locations and times, here.** Here are some other great events in Northeast Ohio to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to Destination Cleveland:

Blossom: A Salute to America