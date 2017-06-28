× Remains found along Lake Erie identified as plane crash victim

WILLOWICK, Ohio– The remains that washed ashore in Willowick were identified as one of the December plane crash victims.

A woman called police on June 21 to report she found what appeared to be a hand along the shoreline near East 320th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. Willowick police said because of the level of decomposition, they could not determine race or gender.

On Wednesday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the remains belong to 15-year-old John Robert Fleming, of Dublin.

The regional forensic science lab already developed DNA profiles of the plane crash victims for comparison.

The Cessna Citation 525 disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

Over the two weeks that followed, the U.S. Coast Guard, Cleveland police and other authorities recovered hundreds of pieces of debris.

They also recovered remains belonging to three of the victims: pilot John Thomas Fleming, 45; his son John Robert; and neighbor Brian Sean Casey, 50.

The remains of Sue Fleming, Andrew Fleming and Megan Casey were never found.