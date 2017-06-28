Photos show lightning strike Fairport Harbor lighthouse

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio – Mother Nature’s beauty was caught on camera as storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Monday night.

FOX 8 viewer Nathan Urban snapped several pictures of lightning striking the Fairport Harbor West Lighthouse on Lake Erie.

Sheila Consaul, who purchased the lighthouse in 2011 and lives there during the summer, said it has a lightning rod to diffuse strikes. The metal roof and siding makes it a target for lightning strikes.

Consaul said she’s not sure if it sustained any damage and she has never been inside during a strike.

The lighthouse houses a National Weather Service weather station, which tracks changing weather conditions on the Lake Erie coast.

