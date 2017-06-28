× Multiple people found shot inside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio – Akron EMS units were called out to a home Wednesday evening for shots fired.

When they arrived at 9:40 p.m., they found four shooting victims outside of the house at 850 Sumner Street.

Two of the victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, including an “older minor” according to Akron fire dispatchers.

A 17-year-old male was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital. Another victim was taken to Akron City Hospital.

Two other victims were able to take themselves to Akron General Hospital. Police tell Fox 8 that one of these victims is in critical condition.

There is no word on conditions of the other yet. Akron police are expected to release more information when it becomes available.