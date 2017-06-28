Man sentenced for taking upskirt photo at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND– A man accused of taking a photo up a woman’s skirt at Progressive Field was sentenced last week.

Richard L. Abraham, 63, was charged with voyeurism and tampering with evidence for the June 19, 2016 incident during a Tribe game.

Police reports said a woman was waiting in line for ice cream when a man witnessed Abraham take a photo or video up her skirt. The witness chased after the suspect and held him until police arrived.

Abraham pleaded guilty to assault in the case. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shirley Strickland Saffold sentenced him to 180 days in jail suspended and one year of probation.

41.496211 -81.685229