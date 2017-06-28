Man recovering after firework explodes in face, warns others of dangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- Every year about this time there are several warnings about the dangers of fireworks, but a Medina man has a firsthand account and says he is lucky to be alive.

“I will never touch a firework again,” said John Baron, of Medina, as he sits in his backyard Wednesday, with his wife, and Fox 8. “It was June 13, 2015. I just got done golfing, was going to have dinner with friends, when for some reason I thought I would set off a firework.”

Baron said he often set off fireworks, and never thought anything would happen to him. He was wrong. He says the firework ended up exploding in his his face.

“I had major facial fractures,” Baron said. “The doctors said I had 265 fractures.”

He also suffered injuries to his eyes, and ears.

He was in ICU at MetroHealth Medical Center for for more than a week.

He and his wife, MaryBeth, said they received excellent medical care and believe their strong faith in God helped them through the difficult situation.

“I couldn’t see for a while, and I remember a woman coming into my room, saying a prayer with me and placing a rosary in my hand,” Baron said. “I have no idea who the woman was but I have kept the rosary with me.”

Even though it’s been two years, he is still recovering, and decided to share his story this week, hoping to persuade others not to use fireworks.

Dr. Anjay Khandelwal, of MetroHealth, says firework accidents can cause injuries that take years to heal.

“If anyone wants to set off fireworks, call me first,” said MaryBeth Baron. “It’s not worth it. This has changed our lives forever.”