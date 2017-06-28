J.R. Smith gets tips on his golf game from Rickie Fowler

POTOMAC, Md.– J.R. Smith is enjoying the off-season by hitting the links.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard was paired up Rickie Fowler during the Quicken Loans National pro-am on Wednesday. They were joined at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Quicken Loans executive Bill Emerson.

Smith called it a dream come true to play alongside Fowler and even get a few tips. He told reporters that he and Deron Williams are best golfers on the Cavs.

During last year’s Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Smith was seen mingling with fans and golfers, posing for photos and giving out high-fives.

