Investigators seek info in rash of Stark County car break-ins

NORTH CANTON, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and North Canton Police Department are investigating a rash of car break-ins in the northeastern part of the county.

The crimes, committed by three or four people, are connected, the sheriff’s office said on Wednesday.

Investigators released surveillance photos of two suspects using stolen credit cards at local gas stations. The suspect’s vehicle is a white, mid to late 90s Ford Escort station wagon with a missing front driver’s side hubcap.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said the break-ins happened overnight. Residents are urged to remove valuables from their cars and lock their doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.