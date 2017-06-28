× Indians manager Francona returns for Wednesday game against Rangers

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona is set to return after another health scare.

Francona has been cleared to manage the Indians during Wednesday’s game against Texas. The 58-year-old Francona says he has been fitted with a heart monitor, but doctors have ruled any serious health issues.

Francona left Monday’s game after he started to feel lightheaded and his heart rate increased, the same symptoms he experienced when he was taken to the hospital following a June 13 game.

Francona was taken to Cleveland Clinic, where he spent several hours undergoing tests. He was sent home Tuesday and wasn’t at the ballpark for a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

He was also hospitalized two weeks ago after a game at Progressive Field. Francona was released a few hours later and returned to work the following night. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains but was back the next day.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the team in Francona’s absence.

At one point on Tuesday, Francona proved that he still had his sense of humor.

“Mr. Francona also wanted to express that medical personnel have not yet ruled out an allergy to Bench Coach Brad Mills,” the Indians said in a news release.

However, on Wednesday, Francona seemed to be blaming an allergy to a certain clubhouse reporter’s tie for his woes:

Terry is back. He said doctors' first inclination Monday night was an allergic reaction to @DreKnott's tie. "It was bad." pic.twitter.com/k2lwIepvpG — #RallyTogether! (@Indians) June 28, 2017