Husband arrested for murder of woman in Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police have arrested the husband of a woman who was murdered in her Garfield Heights home.

Monte Woodley, 45, of Bedford Heights, has been charged with the murder of Lavora Allen. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Allen was found at the bottom of her basement steps on May 1 after police were called to investigate a missing person.

The medical examiner determined Allen died of strangulation.

