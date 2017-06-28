Hear from the lifeguard who helped save three young boys from rough waters of Lake Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio - Two local lifeguards and a good Samaritan are being credited with rescuing three young boys from the treacherous waters of Lake Erie.

18-year-old Ciarra Horton was on high alert on Saturday at Walnut Beach in Ashtabula when the lake started to kick up. She decided to patrol the shoreline near the beach's breakwall. She was in position when three young boys were swept by the waves up against the breakwall and started calling out for help.

The boys' mother started to go in after them, but Ciarra asked her to stay on shore and out of danger.

Ciarra says while she was assisting one of the boys in the water, the waves starting slamming her into the breakwall as well. Fortunately, another lifeguard was nearby and was able to lend a helping hand.

In the meantime, a man pulled out the other two boys who were at the breakwall.

Ciarra credits her specialized YMCA lifeguard training for helping her to save the children.

What's up next for this brave young lifeguard? Ciarra will be starting a new job in August. She is joining the US. Navy and will be serving in the medical corp.