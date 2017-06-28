Glenville community rallies against violence after shooting near football practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There was a call for awareness and change on Cleveland's east side Wednesday night.

Legendary football coach Tedd Ginn, Senior, along with parents and community members, gathered to call for a stand against violence after shots were fired near Glenville High School's football practice last week.

The team was practicing on Robert Taylor Field when a nearby shootout sent them running for cover.

The people who met Wednesday night want to take back the streets for their children.

Police say that no one called 911 after the shots rang out. Those who witnessed the incident say there were too busy scrambling for safety or checking on the players to call.

Ginn says this is the fourth time in two years that gunshots have been fired close to practice.

41.499320 -81.694361