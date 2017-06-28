Girls sue Utah schools, say disctricts discriminate by not providing football teams for females

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- Six Utah girls and their parents are tackling gender barriers.

KTSU reports they are suing three school districts, and the Utah High School Activities Association in a Title 9 lawsuit.

It states that the school districts discriminated against female high school students by not providing them a football team and equal benefits of the football fields and facilities.

One of the school districts responded, saying if interest were to grow, the school would be open to hosting officially sanctioned teams.

The girls say they want to pave the way for girls to play America's favorite sport.

Read more here.