Garbage truck catches fire in Westlake; Company warns what not to place in trash

WESTLAKE, Ohio– One local trash collection agency is warning residents what does not go in the garbage after a truck caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling said the garage truck caught fire at about 10:45 a.m. on Laughlin Lane. The driver noticed the blaze, shut down the truck, got out and called for help.

The Westlake Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire, which was in the truck’s load, is not known at this time.

Rumpke said most fires it handles are because “unacceptable materials” were put in the trash or recycling. During the summer, that includes hot grills, charcoal, lithium ion batteries and pool chemicals, Rumpke said. Oil-based paints, stains and varnishes, as well as any items containing mercury, should not be thrown in the trash.

Contact your local waste district to find out how to properly dispose of these items.