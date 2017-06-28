Former homeless teen who graduated top of her class meets singer who helped her ‘survive’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Her story is inspirational. A teen who spent some time without a home while going to high school graduated first in her class and is going to Stanford.

One of the things that helped Megan Faircloth, 17, survive during that difficult time was the song “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

“The first time I decided to write her song lyrics on my book bag, we were on our way to go to a homeless shelter,” Faircloth told WTVD.

The teen said many times she would do her homework in a car or in the park.

This week, the teen and her family traveled to Myrtle Beach where Faircloth got an amazing surprise: She was serenaded by Gloria Gaynor.

WTVD said when the singer heard the teen’s story, she reached out to the TV station and planned the meeting. Faircloth also received a $2,000 check from Gaynor’s I Will Survive Foundation.

“I just wanted to reward her a little bit for using (the song) and using all of the gifts and talents and abilities that God has given her to make way for her goals in her life,” Gaynor said.