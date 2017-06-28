Female inmate at Cuyahoga County Jail dies

CLEVELAND– A Cuyahoga County spokesperson confirms to the FOX 8 I TEAM a female inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail has died.

The county says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The county identifies the prisoner as Robin Arraj, 51.

We’re told, Tuesday evening, a corrections officers noticed the woman had not eaten her dinner. She was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead there.

The county says the woman had been in the county jail only days while being held in connection with a municipal court case out of Parma.