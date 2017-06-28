Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson files petitions for fourth-term run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson made his re-election bid official on Wednesday.

The mayor, who is running for a fourth term in office, dropped off his campaign petitions at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Jackson said that while his first three terms focused on efforts to rebuild and restore Cleveland, during his fourth term, he wants to continue that progress.

He joins a field of candidates that includes Councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed, former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer, business man tony Madalone and State Representative Bill Patmon.