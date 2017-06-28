Cavs owner Dan Gilbert appears at White House with Chicago Cubs

WASHINGTON, D.C.– It was a crowded room as some of the Chicago Cubs visited the White House on Wednesday.

Alongside President Donald Trump and the Commissioner’s Trophy was Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

During the event in the Roosevelt Room, Trump asked, “Where’s Dan? Dan Gilbert just came in.” The chairman of Quicken Loans came forward and posed for a few pictures with the group.

Trump also asked about LeBron James, and called the Cavs’ season good, not great.

MOMENTS AGO: World Series Champion Chicago @Cubs visit the White House. pic.twitter.com/q1YoamX0Vm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2017

While it appears Gilbert was at the White House on unrelated business, the timing is strange considering the Cleveland Indians fell to Chicago in last season’s World Series.

The Cubs also visited Washington and met with President Barack Obama in January.

